Oakey-Jones intersection reopens after 2-car crash

The intersection of West Oakey and South Jones boulevards has reopened after being shut down for several hours Friday for a two-car crash.
The crash happened about 11:35 p.m. Thursday.
As of 12:25 a.m. Friday, badly damaged red and white cars were seen near the southwest corner of the intersection in the southbound lanes on Jones.
Metro’s fatal detail was at the scene.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.