Oakey-Jones intersection reopens after 2-car crash

A police car guides traffic south on Jones Boulevard near Oakey Boulevard in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, where a two-car crash occurred about 11:30 p.m. Thursday. The road is now open in both directions. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bleblancphoto

A street sweeper cleans Jones Boulevard near Oakey Boulevard in Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, where a two-car crash occurred about 11:30 p.m. Thursday. The road is now open in both directions. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bleblancphoto

A crash at West Oakey and South Jones boulevards late Thursday, Dec.16, 2016, prompted police to shut down the intersection. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A crash at West Oakey and South Jones boulevards late Thursday, Dec.16, 2016, prompted police to shut down the intersection. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

By MIKE SHORO
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

The intersection of West Oakey and South Jones boulevards has reopened after being shut down for several hours Friday for a two-car crash.

The crash happened about 11:35 p.m. Thursday.

As of 12:25 a.m. Friday, badly damaged red and white cars were seen near the southwest corner of the intersection in the southbound lanes on Jones.

Metro’s fatal detail was at the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

 