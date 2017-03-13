Oil spill causes lane closures on southbound US 95

All but one lane on southbound U.S. Highway 95 are closed after an oil spill Monday morning.

Just after 7:40 a.m., a commercial truck oil tanker carrying road oil flipped onto its side on U.S. 95 just before the Eastern Avenue exit, Nevada Highway Patrol trooper Chelsea Stuenkel said.

At least 50 gallons of oil spilled on the highway.

At 9 a.m., the Highway Patrol was estimating a three-hour cleanup. One left travel lane is open while the spill is being cleaned, Stuenkel said.

No other vehicles were involved, and the driver of the tanker was not injured, according to the Highway Patrol.

Drivers can expect delays and should avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

