One person found dead after fire in Laughlin apartment complex

One person was found dead after a Monday night fire in a Laughlin apartment complex, the Clark County Fire Department said in a statement.

Firefighters responded at about 5:45 p.m. to a report of fire at the Crown Point Apartment Homes, 3665 Needles Highway. Arriving personnel found smoke showing from the second floor of a two-story unit.

Crews extinguished the fire in about 10 minutes, preventing its spread to other units.

One person was found dead during a search of the residence, the Fire Department said. No other injuries were reported.

The fire’s cause is under investigation, Buchanan said. The county coroner’s office will release the victim’s identity once family has been notified.

