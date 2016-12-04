One person hospitalized after fire in south valley

A man was taken to the hospital after a Saturday afternoon fire in the south valley.

About 3 p.m. the Clark County Fire Department responded to a house fire at 21706 Garden Path Court, Assistant Fire Chief Larry Haydu said.

Arriving crews noticed a mattress on fire in a first-floor bedroom. The home’s six occupants were able to evacuate before the department’s arrival, but an older man suffered from some smoke inhalation and minor burns. He was taken to the hospital.

Clark County fire investigators determined the fire resulted from smoking in bed.

