Overnight restrictions scheduled for Spaghetti Bowl in downtown Las Vegas

Expect to see overnight restrictions for the next few weeks along a section of U.S. Highway 95 in downtown Las Vegas as crews continue to work on the $1 billion widening of the Spaghetti Bowl interchange known as Project Neon.

One lane will be restricted in each direction of U.S. 95 between Rancho Drive and Interstate 15 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. weekdays from Wednesday to Dec. 22, said Tony Illia, a spokesman for the Nevada Department of Transportation.

The northbound and southbound lane restrictions along U.S. 95 will allow crews to demolish the center median and remove the lighting, Illia said.

The latest round of overnight work overlaps with the ongoing closures at Interstate 15’s southbound and northbound ramps connecting to northbound U.S. 95, along with the I-15 ramps to Martin Luther King Boulevard. That project, known as Car-nado, wraps up at the end of February.

