Overturned truck closes northwest Las Vegas intersection

A northwest valley intersection is closed Tuesday morning because a large box truck carrying chemicals crashed.

The Las Vegas Fire Department tweeted about the crash and closure of the Cheyenne Avenue and Grand Canyon Drive intersection. The truck is on its side, according to the tweet.

According to Las Vegas police, the crash happened about 8:35 a.m.

Fire Department officials opened the truck and the chemicals are not leaking. However, the truck is leaking fuel, officer Danny Cordero said.

It is unclear whether anyone was injured or when the intersection will be reopen.

Police advise that people avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

