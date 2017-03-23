Owners of Juhl in downtown Las Vegas begin selling units

The investor group that owns the bulk of Juhl is gearing up to turn rentals into sales.

KRE Capital, Dune Real Estate Partners and Northcap plan to start selling units at the downtown Las Vegas residential complex in late April, management announced Thursday.

The group owns 306 of Juhl’s 341 units, having acquired them in 2013 as part of a bulk purchase of almost 1,300 condos in five Las Vegas properties, including downtown tower The Ogden.

Units at Juhl range from 600 to almost 2,000 square feet, and prices start in the high $100,000 range, the announcement said.

The complex, at 353 E. Bonneville Ave. between Third and Fourth streets, consists of several connected buildings, with a 15-story tower rising above the rest.

Ground-floor commercial tenants include bar and lounge Classic Jewel, Vietnamese restaurant Le Pho and health-food eatery Greens and Proteins.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.