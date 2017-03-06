Pedestrian critical after being struck by vehicle in central Las Vegas

A 20-year-old man has life-threatening injuries after he was hit by a car in the central valley Sunday evening.

A woman was driving a 2010 Toyota Scion east on Sahara Avenue about 8 p.m. Sunday when she struck a pedestrian at the intersection of Burnham Avenue, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon.

The pedestrian remained in critical condition at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, according to a Metro release. The 58-year-old driver stayed at the scene, and police do not believe impairment was a factor in the crash, Gordon said.

