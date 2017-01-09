Posted Updated 

Pedestrian is in critical condition after crash on US 95

By MAX MICHOR
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

A pedestrian is in critical condition after a Sunday night crash on U.S. Highway 95 in the northwest valley.

A white Nissan four-door struck a pedestrian on southbound U.S. 95 near the Lake Mead Boulevard exit just before 9 p.m., Nevada Highway Patrol trooper Chelsea Stuenkel said. The pedestrian was taken to the University Medical Center in critical condition.

It is unclear why the pedestrian was on the highway, Stuenkel said.

