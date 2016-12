One person was critically injured after a crash in the northwest valley Monday night.

Lt. Melanie O’Daniel with Metropolitan Police Department said a car hit a pedestrian at the intersection of North Durango Drive and West Gowan Road about 9:20 p.m.

The person was taken to University Medical Center.

The intersection is open, she said.

