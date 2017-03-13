Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in central Las Vegas

A pedestrian died after he stumbled into oncoming traffic and was hit by a car in the central Las Vegas Valley Sunday night.

A 54-year-old man was crossing North Eastern at East Ogden avenues about 11:15 p.m. Sunday when he “somehow staggered” from the sidewalk into the travel lanes and was hit by a woman driving a 2003 Honda Civic, Metropolitan Police Department Sgt. Paul McCullough said.

His injuries initially appeared not too severe, McCullough said, leading officers to believe he wouldn’t need to go to the hospital.

“But the more time paramedics spent with him, they determined at a minimum he needed to go to the hospital,” he said.

An officer following up at University Medical Center later reported the pedestrian had died.

“I have no clue how that happened,” McCullough said.

He said the man was walking north from the southwest corner of an Eastern sidewalk before he left the sidewalk.

The Civic, southbound Eastern, hit the man, McCullough said.

He said the driver, 67, was cooperative and stayed at the scene. Police did not suspect she was impaired.

She was the only witness to the crash, McCullough said, and she told police the man had stumbled into the roadway at the intersection.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the man and his cause of death once family is notified.

