Pedestrian dies after being struck by SUV near Rio

A man died Saturday night after being struck by a sport utility vehicle near the intersection of South Valley View Boulevard and West Viking Road, Las Vegas police said.

Sgt. Robert Stauffer said the Metropolitan Police Department received a call of a collision at Viking and Valley View at 7:30 p.m. Stauffer said a male pedestrian was about 100 feet south of the marked crosswalk at the Viking Road intersection when he left the sidewalk and began to cross the street.

As the man reached the northbound lane’s center, he was struck by a northbound-traveling 2007 GMC Yukon, Stauffer said. The Yukon’s driver stayed on scene and cooperated with police, Stauffer said; there were no signs of impairment.

The pedestrian was taken to University Medical Center’s trauma center and pronounced dead, Stauffer said. He added that the pedestrian had an out-of-state identification and might have been a tourist.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the dead man’s identity after notifying his next of kin.

