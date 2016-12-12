Posted Updated 

Pedestrian dies after hit by car in Summerlin

By MAX MICHOR
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

A pedestrian struck by a car in Summerlin on Sunday evening has died.

The Metropolitan Police Department responded just before 5 p.m. Sunday to the scene at Palo Brea and Pavillion Center drives, near Alta Drive, Lt. Corey Moon said.

Metro’s fatal detail was called to the scene because of the severity of the pedestrian’s injuries. Moon said at 8:20 p.m. that the pedestrian died. The driver who hit the pedestrian stayed at the scene and showed no signs of impairment, Moon said.

The Clark County Coroner’s office will release the pedestrian’s name after next of kin has been notified.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

 