Pedestrian fatally struck in east valley crosswalk identified

A woman killed while walking in a marked crosswalk Tuesday has been identified.

She was 45-year-old Kimberly Bedell of Las Vegas, the Clark County coroner’s office said.

Just before 11:30 a.m., Bedell was crossing Boulder Highway at East Sun Valley Drive when a pickup truck failed to stop, fatally striking her, the Metropolitan Police Department said. She died later at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

Metro initially said the woman was a resident of Semmes, Alabama, but the coroner’s office listed Las Vegas as her home.

