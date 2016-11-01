Pedestrian hit by car, dies near McCarran airport

A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a car Monday night near McCarran International Airport, police said.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Grant Rogers said the pedestrian was struck by a car near Bermuda and Sunset roads about 6:45 p.m. Monday.

The pedestrian, who Rogers said was struck while jaywalking, was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

Rogers said speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash.

