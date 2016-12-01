Posted 

Pedestrian injured after being struck by car in northwest Las Vegas Valley

A sign is shown near University Medical Center's emergency department entrance at UMC Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2015, in Las Vegas. (Ronda Churchill/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

By RIO LACANLALE
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

A pedestrian was hospitalized Wednesday night after being hit by a car in the northwest valley, police said.

The man was struck while crossing at the intersection of West Ann and Drexel roads, near North Rainbow Boulevard, at about 6:50 p.m. Metropolitan Police Department Sgt. Timothy Hatchett said the pedestrian was not in a marked crosswalk when the collision occurred.

The pedestrian was taken to University Medical Center’s trauma unit with a head injury, police said. His current condition is unknown.

The driver remained on the scene, and there was no damage to the vehicle, Hatchett said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

