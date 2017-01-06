Posted Updated 

Person shot by Las Vegas police in central valley

Las Vegas police investigate a shooting near Jones and Carmen boulevards on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

(Review-Journal File)

Police redirect traffic at Washington Avenue and Jones Boulevard while they investigate a shooting near Jones and Carmen boulevards on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police redirect traffic at Washington Avenue and Jones Boulevard while they investigate a shooting near Jones and Carmen boulevards on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police investigate a shooting near Jones and Carmen boulevards on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police investigate a shooting near Jones and Carmen boulevards on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

By RACHEL CROSBY
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

A person was shot by Las Vegas police late Thursday near North Jones Boulevard and West Washington Avenue.

The shooting happened about 9:40 p.m. in an alley behind the 1100 block of Jones. The person shot was taken to University Medical Center’s trauma unit in unknown condition, Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Larry Hadfield said.

No officers were injured.

It’s unclear what happened in the moments before the shooting. Police have not said whether officers initially responded to a call in the area or happened upon the person ultimately shot.

The officer or officers who shot the person will be named in the next two days, per department protocol.

No other information was available as of 10:40 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Contact Rachel Crosby at rcrosby@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @rachelacrosby on Twitter.

 