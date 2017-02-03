Pioneering Las Vegas activist Ruby Duncan, 5 others to be honored

A full house is expected Friday night to honor Ruby Duncan and five other women who brought the fight for welfare recipients’ rights to Southern Nevada in the 1970s.

All Shades United, a group for racial solidarity, is hosting the “Evening with Ruby Duncan” event, which will be held at the Ruby Duncan Elementary School at 6:00 p.m. An entry fee of $5 will be donated to the fledgling Operation Life Scholarship Fund.

In addition to Duncan, former president of the Clark County Welfare Rights Organization who continues to act as spokeswoman for the organization, the event will honor Alversa Beals, Emma Stampley and Essie Henderson and the late Mary Wesley and Rosie Seals.

The women all worked together to found the local welfare rights group, which was affiliated with the National Welfare Rights Organization, to campaign to enforce federal laws and restore welfare benefits to women with children after the state slashed them. One of their greatest achievements was bringing food stamps to Nevada, which was the last state to implement them.

Famously, the women held the first protest march on the Strip on March 6, 1971, to demand that welfare benefits be enforced and expanded. They were joined in the march by Sammy Davis Jr., Jane Fonda and Rev. Ralph Abernathy of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference.

Duncan, who moved to Las Vegas from Tallulah, Lousiana, in 1952, and later worked for many years as a hotel maid, said organizing the mostly black financial aid recipients to campaign for fair treatment was itself a major step forward.

“The black women in those days came from the South. They were used to working in the cotton fields,” she said. “They didn’t want nobody to know they were on welfare.”

Sandra Smith, one of Mary Wesley’s eight children, said the women fed off one another to achieve their goals.

“They were all like a sister group,” she said.

The women went on to create Operation Life in 1972, which provided a range of programs and resources for the poor, including establishing a food pantry, medical clinic and library in west Las Vegas.

Now 84, Duncan has received numerous awards for her contributions to improving the plight of poor black women and children, including the Margaret Chase Smith Award in 2008 for acts of political courage.

But Vance “Stretch” Sanders, founder and president of with All Shades United, said the women – and the movement they started – are deserving of additional recognition.

