Police block southeast valley intersection after car crash; officers taken to hospital

(Rio Lacanlale/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An accident happened just before 7 p.m. at East Sahara and Burnham avenues near Eastern Avenue. (Rio Lacanlale/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

By RIO LACANLALE
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

A large police presence is blocking a southeast valley intersection after a Monday evening car accident that may have injured officers.

The accident happened just before 7 p.m. at East Sahara and Burnham avenues near Eastern Avenue. Injuries are nonlife-threatening but officers have been transported to an area hospital, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. C.J. Jenkins said.

The intersection of Sahara Avenue and Burnham Avenue is closed. Drivers are advised to avoid the area. It’s unknown whether anyone else was hurt.

No other details surrounding are immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

