The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a suspicious death Friday near downtown Las Vegas.

Officers responded just before 9 a.m. to reports of an unresponsive man with a head wound near South City and Grand Central parkways.

Westbound Grand Central Parkway was shut down at the intersection as police investigated the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

