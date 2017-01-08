Posted Updated 

Police remember fallen colleague, meet community at Law Enforcement Appreciation Day in Las Vegas

Police remember fallen colleague, meet community at Law Enforcement Appreciation Day in Las Vegas

web1_appreciationday_010716ev_001_7722691.jpgBuy Photo
Las Vegas police officer Calvin Wandick gets ready to lead the presentation of colors with a multi-agency color guard during the Annual Nevada Law Enforcement Appreciation Day at the Police Memorial Park on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Police remember fallen colleague, meet community at Law Enforcement Appreciation Day in Las Vegas

web1_appreciationday_010716ev_019_7722691.jpg
Signs displaying a North Las Vegas Police Department badge with a mourning band for fallen North Las Vegas detective Chad Parque during the Annual Nevada Law Enforcement Appreciation Day at the Police Memorial Park on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Police remember fallen colleague, meet community at Law Enforcement Appreciation Day in Las Vegas

web1_appreciationday_010716ev_018_7722691.jpg
Thank you notes on a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department vehicle during the Annual Nevada Law Enforcement Appreciation Day at the Police Memorial Park on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Police remember fallen colleague, meet community at Law Enforcement Appreciation Day in Las Vegas

web1_appreciationday_010716ev_017_7722691.jpg
Stephanie Badenhop watches as her daughters Cora, 4, and Caryss, 1, post a thank you note to the door of a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department vehicle during the Annual Nevada Law Enforcement Appreciation Day at the Police Memorial Park on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Police remember fallen colleague, meet community at Law Enforcement Appreciation Day in Las Vegas

web1_appreciationday_010716ev_016_7722691.jpg
People tour the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department helicopter during the Annual Nevada Law Enforcement Appreciation Day at the Police Memorial Park on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Police remember fallen colleague, meet community at Law Enforcement Appreciation Day in Las Vegas

web1_appreciationday_010716ev_015_7722691.jpg
Kaylee Hart of Las Vegas touches a horse owned by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department during the Annual Nevada Law Enforcement Appreciation Day at the Police Memorial Park on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Police remember fallen colleague, meet community at Law Enforcement Appreciation Day in Las Vegas

web1_appreciationday_010716ev_014_7722691.jpg
Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo speaks during the Annual Nevada Law Enforcement Appreciation Day at the Police Memorial Park on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Police remember fallen colleague, meet community at Law Enforcement Appreciation Day in Las Vegas

web1_appreciationday_010716ev_013_7722691.jpg
Thank you notes on a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department vehicle during the Annual Nevada Law Enforcement Appreciation Day at the Police Memorial Park on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Police remember fallen colleague, meet community at Law Enforcement Appreciation Day in Las Vegas

web1_appreciationday_010716ev_012_7722691.jpg
A multi-agency color guard get ready for the presentation of colors during the Annual Nevada Law Enforcement Appreciation Day at the Police Memorial Park on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Police remember fallen colleague, meet community at Law Enforcement Appreciation Day in Las Vegas

web1_appreciationday_010716ev_011_7722691.jpg
U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Adrian Alvarez with the Nellis Air Force Base Military Working Dog Section gives a demonstration during the Annual Nevada Law Enforcement Appreciation Day at the Police Memorial Park on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Police remember fallen colleague, meet community at Law Enforcement Appreciation Day in Las Vegas

web1_appreciationday_010716ev_010_7722691.jpg
U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Logan FitzGerald with the Nellis Air Force Base Military Working Dog Section gives a demonstration during the Annual Nevada Law Enforcement Appreciation Day at the Police Memorial Park on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Police remember fallen colleague, meet community at Law Enforcement Appreciation Day in Las Vegas

web1_appreciationday_010716ev_009_7722691.jpg
Lindsey Uranga, 16, of Las Vegas takes a picture with a SWAT truck during the Annual Nevada Law Enforcement Appreciation Day at the Police Memorial Park on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Police remember fallen colleague, meet community at Law Enforcement Appreciation Day in Las Vegas

web1_appreciationday_010716ev_008_7722691.jpg
Las Vegas Councilman Anthony Stavros speaks during the Annual Nevada Law Enforcement Appreciation Day at the Police Memorial Park on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Police remember fallen colleague, meet community at Law Enforcement Appreciation Day in Las Vegas

web1_appreciationday_010716ev_007_7722691.jpg
Clark County Larry Brown speaks during the Annual Nevada Law Enforcement Appreciation Day at the Police Memorial Park on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Police remember fallen colleague, meet community at Law Enforcement Appreciation Day in Las Vegas

web1_appreciationday_010716ev_006_7722691.jpg
Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman speaks during the Annual Nevada Law Enforcement Appreciation Day at the Police Memorial Park on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Police remember fallen colleague, meet community at Law Enforcement Appreciation Day in Las Vegas

web1_appreciationday_010716ev_005_7722691.jpg
Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo speaks during the Annual Nevada Law Enforcement Appreciation Day at the Police Memorial Park on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Police remember fallen colleague, meet community at Law Enforcement Appreciation Day in Las Vegas

web1_appreciationday_010716ev_004_7722691.jpg
Las Vegas Councilman Anthony Stavros, left, and Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo attend the Annual Nevada Law Enforcement Appreciation Day at the Police Memorial Park on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Police remember fallen colleague, meet community at Law Enforcement Appreciation Day in Las Vegas

web1_appreciationday_010716ev_003_7722691.jpg
Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman watches the presentation of colors by a multi-agency color guard during the Annual Nevada Law Enforcement Appreciation Day at the Police Memorial Park on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

Police remember fallen colleague, meet community at Law Enforcement Appreciation Day in Las Vegas

web1_appreciationday_010716ev_002_7722691.jpg
Las Vegas police officer Calvin Wandick gets ready to lead the presentation of colors with a multi-agency color guard during the Annual Nevada Law Enforcement Appreciation Day at the Police Memorial Park on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

By MAX MICHOR
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Many dressed in blue Saturday during the third annual Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, a day to honor the men and women sworn to serve and protect the Las Vegas Valley community.

But at this event at Police Memorial Park, 3250 Metro Academy Way in northwest Las Vegas, law enforcement officers also wore small black mourning bands across their badges to honor one of the fallen —North Las Vegas police detective Chad Parque.

Parque died in early Saturday morning from critical injuries suffered in a three-vehicle car crash Friday afternoon. He was 32.

“He died on this day, and it’s almost ironic,” said Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Eric Lloyd, vice president of the Injured Police Officers Fund, which will provide monetary and other assistance to Parque’s family.

“There is a weight on everyone’s mind,” Lloyd said. “Today is a celebration, but it’s sad. Some people here are just devastated since he was such a great officer and a great guy.”

While Parque’s death cast a shadow, officials carried on, working to keep Saturday’s event upbeat and festive for attendees. Many families brought young children to show their support and to check out displays from law enforcement agencies.

While a disc jockey played tunes, parents and children visited booths to meet McGruff the Crime Dog, pet a K-9 police dog or a police horse or see a police helicopter or a SWAT truck up close. Kids also got their faces painted and scrawled thank-yous to police officers on brightly colored sticky notes, which were affixed to a Metro cruiser for delivery to police headquarters.

The event shows community support that goes beyond any single agency, Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said. He told the crowd why he came clad in blue clothing instead of his Metro uniform.

“Because it’s not just about my police department; it’s across-the-board support for law enforcement.”

Clark County Commissioner Larry Brown spoke of the appreciation day’s importance. The event was founded after two Metro were shot to death in July 2014 while on a lunch break at pizza parlor.

”We’re at Police Memorial Park, and this will be here in perpetuity so we don’t ever forget,” Brown said. “There’s no question that we are here to thank those of you who do so much for us every single day.”

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman reiterated her strong support for law enforcement officers and their families. She presented a letter from the city expressing its appreciation to those “who so valiantly, diligently and selflessly serve our community and its citizens. You have our eternal gratitude and appreciation.”

She said, “There is nothing — and I mean nothing — more important than safety and law enforcement. … Year in and year out, we are all so proud and grateful to each of you.”

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

 