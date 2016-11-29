Police report death of Las Vegas man who was struck by vehicle Oct. 31

An 85-year-old Las Vegas man who was struck by a vehicle Oct. 31 while walking on Lamb Boulevard died of his injuries one week later, police said Tuesday.

Herschell Radford was crossing South Lamb Boulevard near Vegas Valley Drive about 3:30 p.m. when he was struck by a Toyota 4Runner. He was outside of a marked crosswalk, Las Vegas police said.

The collision happened in front of the Shadow Mountain Village mobile home park, 2800 S. Lamb Blvd. The 4Runner was making a left turn onto Lamb from the mobile home park driveway entrance, police said.

Radford was taken to University Medical Center with critical injuries. He died at the hospital on Nov. 7.

The driver of the 4Runner remained at the scene and did not show signs of impairment.

This was the 107th traffic-related fatality in the Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction this year.

