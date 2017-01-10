Police searching for two of three men who burglarized three businesses

Las Vegas police are seeking the public’s help in identifying two of three men suspected of burglarizing three businesses Friday morning.

Officers responded to reported break-ins at three businesses at a shopping center at 6870 Spring Mountain Road near South Rainbow Boulevard between 5 and 7 a.m. In all three incidents, the three men gained access to the businesses by smashing glass doors, police said.

One of the suspects is in custody, police said.

Police are still searching for the other two men described as black males in their early 20s. One man had a thin build and a goatee and was wearing a gray hoodie with a red-and-black design, gray sweat pants, black shoes and gray cloth gloves. The other man was wearing a light blue T-shirt under a black hoodie, dark gray sweat pants and gray gloves, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Spring Valley patrol investigation section at 702-828-1926 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Jessica Terrones at jterrones@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @JessATerrones on Twitter.