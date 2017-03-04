Police searching for Wisconsin man who went missing while visiting Las Vegas

The Metropolitan Police Department is searching for a Wisconsin man who went missing Monday.

Thomas A. Olsen, 53, from La Crosse, Wisconsin, was last seen leaving Caesars Palace on Monday, according to the La Crosse Police Department.

Olsen’s friends and family contacted the La Crosse Police Department on Tuesday, stating that they were no longer able to reach him, according to police.

Olsen is described as an Asian male, 5-foot-7, 175 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

The La Crosse and Metropolitan police departments, along with the Clark County Sheriff’s Department and the Boulder City Police Department, are looking into all leads.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the La Crosse Police Department at 608-789-7213 or 608-789-7211.

