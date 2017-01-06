Power fully restored at Rio after outage

Power has been fully restored at the Rio Masquerade Tower after back-to-back electrical issues caused evacuations last week.

An electrical fire broke out in a Rio service elevator Dec. 28 that caused a power outage and the relocation of about 400 guests, Caesars Entertainment spokesman Rich Broome said. The following day, an electrical short also caused a major power outage, and another 900 of the resort’s rooms were evacuated.

On Tuesday night, power was restored to 11 floors of the Masquerade Tower.

By Thursday afternoon, the Clark County Fire Department and county officials cleared the final rooms on floors 22-39 for guest occupancy.

Power had been fully restored to the entire tower, and hotel staff was cleaning the additional 500 rooms for guest arrivals.

VooDoo Rooftop Nightclub & Lounge was to reopen Thursday night, while Voodoo Steakhouse is expected to welcome guests Friday night. The third-party company that operates VooDoo Zipline also will receive access to operations immediately, Broome said.

All gaming operations and restaurants on the main level remained open during the power outage and were not affected.

Contact Jessica Terrones at jterrones@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @JessATerrones on Twitter.