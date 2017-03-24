Posted 

Ramp at US 95 and Summerlin Parkway to close for 2 days in April

The Summerlin Pkwy HOV exit on northbound US 95. (Google Maps)

By Art Marroquin
Las Vegas Review-Journal

The high-occupancy vehicle ramp connecting northbound U.S. Highway 95 and westbound Summerlin Parkway will shut down for two days in April, the Nevada Department of Transportation said Friday.

The ramp will be closed from 9 p.m. April 3 to 9 p.m. April 5 so that crews can paint newly installed barrier rails, NDOT spokesman Tony Illia said. Drivers were encouraged to find alternate routes during the closure.

