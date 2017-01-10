Red Rock Canyon to offer free access on MLK Day

Locals and tourists can enjoy free access to the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area next Monday in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Fees will be waived for all visitors, including walkers, runners, bicyclists, motorcyclists and drivers, said John Asselin, spokesman for the Southern Nevada Bureau of Land Management office. The park will be open between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Asselin warned that a combination of cooler temperatures and a long weekend may make the park busy.

“If you’re going to come out, I’d say come out very early,” he said. “By 10 a.m., there’s a lot of people out there.”

Red Rock features a scenic drive, miles of hiking and mountain-biking trails, and a visitor center.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day also marks the first free-entrance day of 2017 for all national parks, according to the National Park Service.

Contact Rachel Crosby at rcrosby@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @rachelacrosby on Twitter.