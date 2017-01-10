Posted 

Red Rock Canyon to offer free access on MLK Day

web1_wildart-111416-bh-1167_7748148.jpg
Jared Drapala, from Bellingham, Washington, ascends Cannibal Crag at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area on Nov. 14, 2016, in Las Vegas. "It's arguably one of the best climbing destinations in the country," said Drapala. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

web1_boomercol-nov07-16_110216jo_012_7748148.jpg
Donna, left, and Curtis Ingle cycle at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area in Las Vegas on Nov. 2, 2016. Jason Ogulnik/Las Vegas Review-Journal

web1_clo-mountainmen_102916cs_016_7748148.jpg
Red Rock Canyon is highlighted in the background during the Spring Mountain Free Trappers Mountain Man Rendezvous at Spring Mountain Ranch State Park on Oct. 29, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

By RACHEL CROSBY
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Locals and tourists can enjoy free access to the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area next Monday in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Fees will be waived for all visitors, including walkers, runners, bicyclists, motorcyclists and drivers, said John Asselin, spokesman for the Southern Nevada Bureau of Land Management office. The park will be open between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Asselin warned that a combination of cooler temperatures and a long weekend may make the park busy.

“If you’re going to come out, I’d say come out very early,” he said. “By 10 a.m., there’s a lot of people out there.”

Red Rock features a scenic drive, miles of hiking and mountain-biking trails, and a visitor center.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day also marks the first free-entrance day of 2017 for all national parks, according to the National Park Service.

Contact Rachel Crosby at rcrosby@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @rachelacrosby on Twitter.

 