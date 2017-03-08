Rider hospitalized after crash where motorcycle was ‘completely burned’

A motorcyclist involved in a crash Wednesday morning was taken to the hospital and his motorcycle was “completely burned,” the Nevada Highway Patrol said.

The motorcyclist rear-ended a Hyundai Elantra about 6:45 a.m. near the ramp from the northbound lanes of Interstate 15 to the northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 95, according to the Highway Patrol.

The motorcyclist was taken to University Medical Center and his condition is unknown, trooper Jason Buratczuk said.

“It was so burned they couldn’t even give the dispatcher a description,” Buratczuk said about the motorcycle that caught fire.

Lanes in the area were temporarily closed Wednesday morning but have reopened.

Contact Lawren Linehan at llinehan@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @lawrenlinehan on Twitter.