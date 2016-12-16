RTC buses on alternate schedules for Las Vegas bowl, holidays

Bus service will run on alternate schedules during the holidays and the Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday.

Football fans attending the Las Vegas Bowl can jump on Route 602, scheduled to run near the Tropicana hotel-casino on the Strip to Sam Boyd Stadium from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, said Brad Seidel, a spokesman for the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada. Route 601 will provide service in a loop near the stadium from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

The entire transit system will operate on the regular Sunday schedule for Christmas Day, and on a Saturday schedule for the observed holiday on Dec. 26.

Free rides will be provided on all routes from 6 p.m. Dec. 31 to 9 a.m. New Year’s Day. Information: rtcsnv.com.

