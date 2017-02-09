RTC finishes equipping 400-bus fleet with free Wi-Fi

Bus riders across the Las Vegas Valley can now check email, text and play games on their smartphones, laptops and tablets more easily.

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada’s fleet of more than 400 buses are now equipped with free wireless internet, RTC General Manager Tina Quigley said Thursday.

The $504,487 project was funded by the RTC’s local transit funds. The Wi-Fi-equipped buses also increase the accuracy of real-time arrival and departure times.

“This helps us to both provide a value-added service for our customers in today’s connected world and more accurately tracks the vehicle locations so we can provide real-time information,” Quigley told the RTC’s board of directors.

Contact Art Marroquin at amarroquin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Find @AMarroquin_LV on Twitter.