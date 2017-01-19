Posted 

School bus crashes in south central Las Vegas Valley with 45 students on board

School bus crashes in south central Las Vegas Valley with 45 students on board

web1_buscrash1_7811165.jpg
A school bus carrying 45 students was involved in a crash near Bermuda Road and Cactus Avenue, Thursday morning, Jan. 19, 2017. (@kmcannonphoto/Twitter)

School bus crashes in south central Las Vegas Valley with 45 students on board

web1_bus_crash_011917web_7811165.jpg
A school bus carrying 45 students was involved in a crash near Bermuda Road and Cactus Avenue, Thursday morning, Jan. 19, 2017. (@WesJuhl/Twitter)

By LAWREN LINEHAN
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

A school bus carrying 45 students was involved in a crash in the south central valley Thursday morning.

The crash involved one other vehicle and happened about 8:50 a.m. near Bermuda Road and Cactus Avenue, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Medical personnel were called to the scene, but the extent of the injuries was not immediately clear. It is unknown which school the students were being transported to, Metro officer Michael Rodriguez said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Lawren Linehan at llinehan@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @lawrenlinehan on Twitter.

 