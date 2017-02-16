Second pedestrian dies from injuries suffered in Jan. 23 crash in Las Vegas

A second man who was struck by a vehicle Jan.23 has died from his injuries, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Carl Taylor, 42, of Las Vegas died Thursday from injuries suffered in the crash, according to Metro.

Police said the crash happened about 7:30 p.m. on South Boulder Highway near Sun Valley Drive.

Taylor was crossing Boulder Highway in a marked crosswalk with Bradley Rund, 51, when a 27-year-old man driving north in a 2004 Lincoln struck the two men, police said.

Both pedestrians were taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where Rund died the day of the crash.

The driver of the Lincoln stayed at the scene with his passenger and did not show any signs of impairment.

Taylor’s death marks the 20th traffic-related fatality investigated by Metro in 2017.

Contact Lawren Linehan at llinehan@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @lawrenlinehan on Twitter.