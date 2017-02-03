Posted Updated 

Signs from Las Vegas women’s march to go on display at Erotic Heritage Museum

Posters from the Las Vegas Women's March are set on display for an exhibit at the Erotic Heritage Museum in Las Vegas,Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017. (Bridget Bennett/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bridgetkb

Executive Director Dr. Victoria Hartmann in front of posters from the Las Vegas Women's March that are set on display at the Erotic Heritage Museum in Las Vegas on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017. Hartmann curated the posters for the exhibit. (Bridget Bennett/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bridgetkb

By BROOKE WANSER
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

In an “amazing” show of unity, thousands of women protested in Las Vegas after the inauguration of President Donald Trump.

Their efforts will be on display beginning Monday in an exhibit at the Erotic Heritage Museum.

“Vegas isn’t known for its activism, but I heard 15,000 people came out,” said Victoria Hartmann, the executive director of the museum, which is dedicated to preserving the history of sexuality. “For Vegas, that’s amazing.”

The Feb. 6 march was one of many across the world, and included signs with phrases like “My Body, My Choice,” “I am Queer to Stay,” and “Grab It…I Dare You.”

Deborah Harris, organizer for the Las Vegas Women’s March, decided to donate the signs after meeting Hartmann at the march.

“The Erotic Heritage museum represents so much as it pertains to the woman’s struggle,” Harris said. “It doesn’t shy away from how we make sense of our sexuality.”

Hartmann said the exhibit could last throughout Trump’s presidency.

“If we see marches of this nature grow in size, we’ll merely add to it,” she said. “It will probably run for the duration of the Trump administration.”

Contact Brooke Wanser at bwanser@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Bwanser_LVRJ on Twitter.

 