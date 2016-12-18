Posted 

SkillCon celebrates under-the-radar pastimes in Las Vegas

Victory Stewart, 14, a student from Coral Academy of Science Las Vegas and a team member of First Tech Challenge, works on their team's machine during Skills Con at the Rio All-Suites Hotel and Casino, Las Vegas, Sat, Dec. 17, 2016. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

Jim Hadley, a First Tech Challenge coach from Word of Life Christian Academy, works on their robotics team's machine with students during Skills Con at the Rio All-Suites Hotel and Casino, Las Vegas, Sat, Dec. 17, 2016. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

Esmirna Anguiano, 10, left, and Z' Kya Smith, 10, students from the North Las Vegas school, Jo Mackey Academy of Leadership and Global Communication, members of LEGO Leaders team, explains their LEGO robot to people attending Skills con at the Rio All-Suites Hotel and Casino, Las Vegas, Sat, Dec. 17, 2016. LEGO Leaders took first place in the 2016 Champion's Award, a FIRST LEGO League competition in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

Members from different First Robotics Competition clubs works on a robot together during Skills Con at the Rio All-Suites Hotel and Casino, Las Vegas, Sat, Dec. 17, 2016. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

Herman Wu, a student from Clark High School and a member of the First Robotics Competition club, Steel Phoenix, left, and Miles Carstens, 5, an attendee at Skills Con, controls the robot created by Steel Phoenix during Skills Con at the Rio All-Suites Hotel and Casino, Las Vegas, Sat, Dec. 17, 2016. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

Students from Word of Life Christian Academy, works on their robotics team's machine that will eventually pick up plastic balls and put them into small baskets, during Skills Con at the Rio All-Suites Hotel and Casino, Las Vegas, Sat, Dec. 17, 2016. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

James Carpenter, a student from Coral Academy of Science Las Vegas and a team member of First Tech Challenge, works on their team's machine during Skills Con at the Rio All-Suites Hotel and Casino, Las Vegas, Sat, Dec. 17, 2016. James said that &quot;everything about First Tech Challenge is fun, from the robots to the people, and has learned a ton.&quot; (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

Supplies are chosen to construct a robot by the Coral Academy of Science Las Vegas' First Tech Challenge, during Skills Con at the Rio All-Suites Hotel and Casino, Las Vegas, Sat, Dec. 17, 2016. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

Herman Wu, a student from Clark High School and a member of the First Robotics Competition club, Steel Phoenix, works on their team's machine during Skills Con at the Rio All-Suites Hotel and Casino, Las Vegas, Sat, Dec. 17, 2016. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

Esmirna Anguiano, 10, a student from the North Las Vegas school, Jo Mackey Academy of Leadership and Global Communication, and on the LEGO Leaders team, explains their LEGO robot to people attending Skills con at the Rio All-Suites Hotel and Casino, Las Vegas, Sat, Dec. 17, 2016. LEGO Leaders took first place in the 2016 Champion's Award, a FIRST LEGO League competition in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

web1_fullsizerender--2-_7570702.jpg
Participants in the American Cornhole Organization's Nevada Major tournament play the game as a crowd watches. The tournament on December 17, 2016, at the Rio All-Suites Hotel and Casino, Las Vegas, was part of SkillCon, a convention emphasizing the importance of unique sports, skills, and science and math education. (Pashtana Usufzy/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

web1_fullsizerender--1-_7570702.jpg
People perform as part of SkillCon, a convention emphasizing the importance of unique sports, skills, and science and math education, on December 17, 2016, at the Rio All-Suites Hotel and Casino, Las Vegas. (Pashtana Usufzy/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

web1_img_1930_7570702.jpg
Las Vegas Valley resident Michelle Alvey, right, practices hula hooping with student and local Jona-Marie Price on December 17, 2016, at the Rio All-Suites Hotel and Casino, Las Vegas, during SkillCon, a convention emphasizing the importance of unique sports, skills, and science and math education. (Pashtana Usufzy/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

web1_skillcon-dec18-16_121716eb_011_7570702.jpg
Esmirna Anguiano, 10, a student from the North Las Vegas school, Jo Mackey Academy of Leadership and Global Communication, and on the LEGO Leaders team, explains their LEGO robot to people attending Skills con at the Rio All-Suites Hotel and Casino, Las Vegas, Sat, Dec. 17, 2016. LEGO Leaders took first place in the 2016 Champion's Award, a FIRST LEGO League competition in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

web1_skillcon-dec18-16_121716eb_012_7570702.jpg
Jim Hadley, a First Tech Challenge coach from Word of Life Christian Academy, works on their robotics team's machine with students during Skills Con at the Rio All-Suites Hotel and Casino, Las Vegas, Sat, Dec. 17, 2016. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

web1_skillcon-dec18-16_121716eb_014_7570702.jpg
Esmirna Anguiano, 10, a student from the North Las Vegas school, Jo Mackey Academy of Leadership and Global Communication, and on the LEGO Leaders team, explains their LEGO robot to people attending Skills con at the Rio All-Suites Hotel and Casino, Las Vegas, Sat, Dec. 17, 2016. LEGO Leaders took first place in the 2016 Champion's Award, a FIRST LEGO League competition in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

web1_skillcon-dec18-16_121716eb_015_7570702.jpg
Students from the North Las Vegas school, Jo Mackey Academy of Leadership and Global Communication, explains their club's FIRST LEGO League core values and past projects to people attending Skills con at the Rio All-Suites Hotel and Casino, Las Vegas, Sat, Dec. 17, 2016. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

web1_skillcon-dec18-16_121716eb_016_7570702.jpg
Esmirna Anguiano, 10, left, and Z' Kya Smith, 10, students from the North Las Vegas school, Jo Mackey Academy of Leadership and Global Communication, members of LEGO Leaders team, explains their LEGO robot to people attending Skills con at the Rio All-Suites Hotel and Casino, Las Vegas, Sat, Dec. 17, 2016. LEGO Leaders took first place in the 2016 Champion's Award, a FIRST LEGO League competition in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

By PASHTANA USUFZY
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

It’s not exactly a carnival or circus, but the SkillCon convention at the Rio drew in plenty of ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls of all ages Saturday with entertainment galore.

Jugglers, bodybuilders and professional cornhole players were among the exhibitors and instructors who practiced their passions as crowds at the free, family-oriented event looked on, sometimes joining in the fun.

“Now I want to try all kinds of things,” said Las Vegas resident Jona-Marie Price as she prepared for a hula-hooping lesson.

The third annual event, which kicked off Friday and runs through Dec. 23, lets attendees watch demonstrations, cheer on participants in multiple tournaments and try activities such as Sepak Takraw — a traditional Asian game in which teams compete for points by kicking a small ball over a volleyball-type net.

“I’ve never seen it before,” Price said as two teams prepared to compete. “I didn’t even know what it was.”

A variety of science exhibits, sports and performers lined the convention center — some free and others allowing audience participation for a fee.

Hula-hooping instructor and performance artist Michelle Alvey, known by her stage name Michelle Bell, said the convention allowed her to teach newbies, promote herself and explore other unique activities.

“You’re guaranteed to see something you’ve never seen before,” she said before showing off a move she calls “nooping,” in which she twirls a hoop around her nose.

That’s part of the point of the convention, said SkillCon President and former Las Vegas Valley resident Jason Garfield.

In 2014, Garfield, a longtime juggler who also runs the World Juggling Federation, teamed up with a yo-yo event organizer for the first SkillCon, which aimed to draw a crowd by combining several under-the-radar hobbies and professions under one roof.

 

Garfield said this is the convention’s first year at the Rio, and about 800 to 1,000 participants and exhibitors are expected, with video game competitions alone drawing in roughly 300 people. An attendance estimate wasn’t available.

Since the convention’s first year, additional events have been added, and some of the activities included — combat juggling, for one — have gone viral.

Brandon Sellers, a senior mentor with nonprofit group For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology, or FIRST, said the convention let students who participate in the organization’s science, technology, math and engineering education programs show off their accomplishments.

The elementary, middle and high school students, who participate in age-based robotics competitions, “are learning programming languages, they’re learning the hardware end of it,” and getting to show others what they’ve learned, he said.

Some of the younger students showed off Lego-based, movable robots they created as the high schoolers demonstrated a robot they engineered and programmed for team competitions.

“It blows my mind what some of the high schoolers out here can do,” Sellers said.

The hope for SkillCon is that not only can participants show off their knowledge, impress an audience and gain publicity, but perhaps they can also attract a new generation of participants, Garfield said.

“We’re all doing things we’re passionate about that not too many people are familiar with,” he said.

Contact Pashtana Usufzy at pusufzy@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4563. Follow @pashtana_u on Twitter.

 