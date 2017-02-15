Posted 

Southwest attractions help National Park Service break annual visitation record

By HENRY BREAN
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

A milestone birthday led to a record year for the National Park Service and several of its sites closest to Las Vegas.

Death Valley, Zion, Grand Canyon and Great Basin national parks all saw record traffic in 2016, as the Park Service celebrated its centennial with a host of events and promotional campaigns nationwide.

The service as a whole also set a new record last year with almost 331 million visits to 376 different sites managed by the agency, according to statistics released Wednesday. That represented an increase of nearly 8 percent from 307 million visitations in 2015.

The only local national park site that didn’t break a record in 2016 was Lake Mead National Recreation Area, which saw a decline in visitors of almost 2 percent last year.

But the 1.5 million acre recreation area east of Las Vegas was still plenty busy. Lake Mead drew almost 7.2 million people in 2016, good for seventh on the list of the nation’s most visited park sites.

Lake Mead spokeswoman Christie Vanover blamed the decrease in visitation on a major road construction project that snarled access to Katherine Landing, site of a popular marina and boat launch ramp on the Arizona side of Lake Mohave.

Contact Henry Brean at hbrean@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0350. Follow @RefriedBrean on Twitter.

 