SpeedVegas, the car-racing experience that puts customers behind the wheel of Ferraris and Lamborghinis at speeds of up to 160 mph, has reopened.

The SpeedVegas track, south of Las Vegas near Sloan, has been closed voluntarily since a fiery Feb. 12 accident that killed a customer and an instructor.

The track reopened Thursday morning.

This is a breaking story. Check back here for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.