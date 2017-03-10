Suspicious messages prompt closure of Las Vegas Jewish Community Center

Police are investigating suspicious messages that prompted the temporary closure of the Las Vegas Jewish Community Center and surrounding businesses on Friday.

The building in the 8600 block of West Sahara Avenue and neighboring businesses were closed about 1 p.m. Friday, the Metropolitan Police Department said. Lake Sahara Drive also was closed between West Sahara Avenue and Lake East Drive.

The closures have been lifted and the streets reopened about 1:15 p.m.

No additional information was immediately available on the ongoing investigation.

On Feb. 27, the Jewish Community Center received a bomb threat and required evacuation. Police searched for explosives and cleared the building two hours later.

Across the nation, other Jewish Community Centers have been subject to bomb threats.

