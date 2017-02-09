Teen driver dies after crash at Durango, Farm in northwest Las Vegas

A 16-year-old male is dead after a crash in the northwest valley Thursday morning.

The teen’s Honda Accord was stopped at a red light on northbound North Durango Drive at Farm Road about 6:30 a.m. Thursday. A driver failed to stop at the light and crashed into the back of the Accord, pushing it into the southbound lanes of Durango.

Both drivers were taken to University Medical Center. The 16-year-old driver died at the hospital. The condition of the other driver, suspected of being impaired, is unknown, Nevada Highway Patrol trooper Jason Buratczuk said.

The crash is blocking the intersection, according to the Regional Transportation Commission. Durango is closed in both directions east of U.S. Highway 95 to Farm.

Review-Journal reporter Lawren Linehan contributed to this report. Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.