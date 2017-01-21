Teen girl is struck by a vehicle, critically injured in west valley

A teenager was struck by a vehicle and critically injured in a west valley crosswalk Friday evening.

About 5:45 p.m., a 71-year-old man was driving a 2015 Fiat in the left lane of North Cimarron Road where it intersects with Vegas Drive. A 15-year-old girl was crossing in the crosswalk at Vegas Drive when the Fiat struck her, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement.

The collision knocked the girl to the ground. Emergency responders arrived and took her to University Medical Center, where she remains in critical but stable condition.

The Fiat’s driver remained on scene and showed no signs of impairment.

The collision remains under investigation.

