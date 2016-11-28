Posted 

The fast and the curious: Las Vegas auto show draws car fans of all stripes

Kristofer Mata, 10, of Las Vegas gets out from the NASCAR race car #11 FedEx Toyota Camry after sitting the driver's seat during the Motor Trend International Auto Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016. Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Children check out the NASCAR race car #11 FedEx Toyota Camry during the Motor Trend International Auto Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016. Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Grayson Gregory, 6, of Las Vegas, left, and his brother Nolan, 4, check out the NASCAR race car #11 FedEx Toyota Camry during the Motor Trend International Auto Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016. Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Gabriel Lugo, 10, of Las Vegas sits on the driver's seat of the NASCAR race car #11 FedEx Toyota Camry during the Motor Trend International Auto Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016. Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Lamborghini models are displayed during the Motor Trend International Auto Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016. Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Porsche models are displayed during the Motor Trend International Auto Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016. Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Porsche models are displayed during the Motor Trend International Auto Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016. Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Jayden West, 7, of North Las Vegas, foreground and his father Johnny sit on a Fiat Spider Lusso 2017 model during the Motor Trend International Auto Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016. Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Jayden West, 7, of North Las Vegas is reflected in a side mirror of Fiat Spider Lusso 2017 model as sitting on the car with his father Johnny during the Motor Trend International Auto Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016. Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Fiat models are displayed during the Motor Trend International Auto Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016. Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Fiat models are displayed during the Motor Trend International Auto Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016. Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Aiden Passage, 12, of Las Vegas tries to steer a car in a simulation during the Motor Trend International Auto Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016. Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Hybrid car models are displayed during the Motor Trend International Auto Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016. Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal

LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

After sitting the driver’s seat of the FedEx Toyota Camry, the No. 11 car driven by Denny Hamlin in NASCAR races, 10-year-old Kristofer Mata was enthralled.

“I would totally drive it every day, if I had a choice to,” Kristofer said, adding that he wants to be a race car driver.

The Camry was displayed with Hamlin’s racing suits on Sunday at the Motor Trend International Auto Show, which ran Friday through Sunday at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The show featured more than 350 vehicles from more than 20 manufacturers; select models were available for on-site test-drives.

The Motor Trend show also featured a Million Dollar Exotic Vehicle Display, which attracted Gabriel Lugo, another 10-year-old Las Vegan.

“I like the Porsche Spyder and I like the Lamborghini Spyder,” Gabriel said, adding that he also wants to be a racer. “It’s really cool and unique. The Lamborghini is like really fancy, you know, but at the same time it’s, like, fierce.”

 