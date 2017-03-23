Transformer’s failure causes temporary outage in southwest Las Vegas

More than 2,000 people in the southwest valley were without power for an hour Wednesday evening after a faulty transformer failed.

Flames and sparks from a transformer on a power pole on the 6300 block of West Alta Drive, near South Torrey Pines Drive, was reported about 3:45 p.m., Nevada Energy said.

The faulty transformer initially impacted about 2,200 people. Once NV Energy crews responded, they were able to divert power back to all but eight customers, NV Energy spokesman Mark Severts said.

As of 5 p.m., Severts said repairs to the transformer would take one to two hours. Power will be restored to those eight customers once the transformer is replaced, he said.

Some traffic lights are out in the area of South Rainbow Boulevard and Alta Drive while repairs are being made, according to Las Vegas Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski said. The department is asking the public to treat the intersection as a four-way stop.

Some traffic lights out in area of Rainbow & W. Chas, Alta due to pwr outage in area. Treat intersection as 4-way STOP. pic.twitter.com/IXCy7lMtMP — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) March 22, 2017

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.