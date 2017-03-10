Two adults in critical, one baby injured in west Las Vegas crash

Two adults and an infant were hospitalized after a crash in the west valley.

Just after 3:30 p.m. Thursday, a gold Mercury sedan and a black Dodge Challenger collided on Charleston Boulevard and Faircenter Parkway, near Arville Street, the Metropolitan Police Department said. The two adults from the sedan are in critical condition.

The Mercury sedan was traveling south on Decatur and attempted to make a left into the parking lot near an Olive Garden, Metro Lt. Grant Rogers said. The sedan crashed into the Challenger traveling north on Decatur.

The adults are receiving medical treatment at the University Medical Center, Metro said.

The infant was riding in the Challenger, Rogers said. Location of treatment for the infant, as well as exact age, could not be confirmed.

