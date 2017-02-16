Posted Updated 

Two in critical condition after fiery crash in west Las Vegas Valley

Debris is strewn about the crash site at W. Charleston Boulevard and Arville Street in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review Journal)

A firefighter works at a crash scene at W. Charleston Boulevard and Arville Street in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review Journal)

By RACHEL CROSBY
LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Two people were hospitalized in critical condition late Wednesday after a fiery crash at Charleston Boulevard and Arville Street.

The crash happened about 8:50 p.m. and involved a motorcycle and a car, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Carlos Hank.

After impact, the car caught fire and debris littered the roadway, Hank said. The intersection was closed as police investigated.

As of 9:35 p.m. it was unclear if anyone else had been injured.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rachel Crosby at rcrosby@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @rachelacrosby on Twitter.

 