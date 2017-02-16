Two in critical condition after fiery crash in west Las Vegas Valley

Two people were hospitalized in critical condition late Wednesday after a fiery crash at Charleston Boulevard and Arville Street.

The crash happened about 8:50 p.m. and involved a motorcycle and a car, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Carlos Hank.

After impact, the car caught fire and debris littered the roadway, Hank said. The intersection was closed as police investigated.

As of 9:35 p.m. it was unclear if anyone else had been injured.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

