Vehicle strikes 2 pedestrians in northwest Las Vegas; leaves 1 dead

A Mercedes crashed into two pedestrians Tuesday evening, killing one, Las Vegas police said.

The vehicle struck the pedestrians before 8 p.m. on North Jones Boulevard near Eugene Avenue, police said.

Both pedestrians were taken to University Medical Center, where the female pedestrian was pronounced dead. The male pedestrian suffered critical injuries.

Police said the driver of the Mercedes showed no signs of impairment.

The identity of the pedestrian who was killed will be released by authorities once relatives have been notified.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.