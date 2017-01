The Raiders moved to Hawaii. — Marvin Wear (1)

“I am the Bird of Paradise!” — Kathy Klems (2)

I naturally prefer basking to basting. — Tamra Ryan (3)

I am thinking about going home but my red button hasn’t potted up yet. — Sharon Winter (honorable mention)

“Cheers to Christmas and those poor hams!” — Rut Laureano (honorable mention)

After her Thanksgiving pardon from the President, Matilda vacations at a Turkeys and Caicos resort. — Kurt Zimmer (honorable mention)