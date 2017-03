First place: “I just heard the Cubs won the World Series, now it’s my turn.” — Mike Bottrell

Second place: “Here’s my rendition of Sinatra’s ‘Fly Me to the Moon.’” — Clyde Dinkins

Third place: “Like a pig over muddy waters … I will lay me down.” — Crystal KimHan

Honorable Mentions:

“So, that’s how a puffer fish does it?” — Kurt Zimmer

“Mannequin challenge!” — Lori Landis

“Stuck the landing!” — Tony Illia

“If I could fly, then my friends would call me Swine Flu.” — Mark Evans