Volunteers sought for overnight census of homeless in Clark County

Volunteers are being sought for an overnight count next week of the homeless populations of Las Vegas, Henderson, North Las Vegas and unincorporated areas of Clark County.

The Southern Nevada Homeless Census will take place from 10 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24 through 4 a.m. Jan. 25.

Volunteers will meet at one of six designated locations. Working in groups or pairs, they will then cover neighborhoods by vehicle, manually counting the homeless they see without making contact.

The survey data will be used to ascertain allocations for federal funding, determine the the efficacy of current programs and raise awareness of homelessness in Las Vegas.

Volunteers can register online at www.helphopehome.org/volunteer.

Contact Brooke Wanser at bwanser@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Bwanser_LVRJ on Twitter.