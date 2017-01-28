Wal-Mart in south Las Vegas closed after grease fire in McDonald’s outlet

A McDonald’s outlet inside a Wal-Mart in the south Las Vegas Valley is closed indefinitely after a Saturday morning grease fire.

Clark County firefighters responded to reports of a grease fire on a McDonald’s grill at 2310 E. Serene Ave., near Eastern Avenue, about 10 a.m. Saturday. The fire system inside the McDonald’s wasn’t able to extinguish the fire, but firefighters put it out with a dry chemical extinguisher, the county fire department said.

The Wal-Mart was evacuated and will remain closed until the Southern Nevada Health District finishes its inspection of the produce department and deems the produce is safe to eat.

The fire did not extend to other areas of the restaurant and no other damage was noted, but the McDonald’s is closed indefinitely, the fire department said.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.