Wal-Mart in south Las Vegas closed after grease fire in McDonald’s outlet

Wal-Mart employees talk to each other outside of the store on East Serene Avenue after a grease fire at the McDonald's inside closed down the store on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in Las Vegas.

Wal-Mart employees stand outside of the store on East Serene Avenue after a grease fire at the McDonald's inside closed down the store on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in Las Vegas. Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bleblancphoto

A Wal-Mart employee motions to a motorist that the store on East Serene Avenue is closed after a grease fire at the McDonald's inside closed down the store on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in Las Vegas. Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bleblancphoto

By MAX MICHOR
A McDonald’s outlet inside a Wal-Mart in the south Las Vegas Valley is closed indefinitely after a Saturday morning grease fire.

Clark County firefighters responded to reports of a grease fire on a McDonald’s grill at 2310 E. Serene Ave., near Eastern Avenue, about 10 a.m. Saturday. The fire system inside the McDonald’s wasn’t able to extinguish the fire, but firefighters put it out with a dry chemical extinguisher, the county fire department said.

The Wal-Mart was evacuated and will remain closed until the Southern Nevada Health District finishes its inspection of the produce department and deems the produce is safe to eat.

The fire did not extend to other areas of the restaurant and no other damage was noted, but the McDonald’s is closed indefinitely, the fire department said.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

 