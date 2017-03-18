Walker Furniture formally announces plans for southwest Las Vegas store

Walker Furniture has formally announced plans to build a store in southwest Las Vegas.

The company said it closed its purchase Thursday of roughly 14 acres of land off Sunset Road and the 215 Beltway, next to rival furniture dealer Ikea. It did not disclose the sales price.

Its store will be 150,000 square feet, and development plans include 50,000 square feet of additional retail and dining space, the announcement said.

Construction is expected to start in September or October.

The Review-Journal reported in February that Walker was planning to build a store next to IKEA, and that documents filed with Clark County showed plans for retail and restaurant buildings there as well as a four-story, Cambria-branded hotel.

Contact Review-Journal writer Eli Segall at 702-383-0342 or esegall@reviewjournal.com. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.