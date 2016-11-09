Western Avenue extension set to open Friday in downtown Las Vegas

A new four-lane Western Avenue roadway extension that connects with Charleston Boulevard and Grand Central Parkway will open in time for the morning commute on Friday, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation.

The extension is scheduled to be ready by 6 a.m., NDOT said. Western Avenue previously ended at Holsum Design Center, just south of Charleston Boulevard, and the completed link is expected to improve mobility by creating another north-south connection for crosstown traffic.

The work was part of Project Neon – a nearly $1 billion 3.7-mile-long widening of Interstate 15 from the U.S. 95 interchange to Sahara Avenue.